Society

Hanoi’s modern roundabout intersections

An array of modern roads and roundabout intersections have been built across the capital city of Hanoi, making contributions to the local socio-economic development over the past years.
VNA

  • An aerial view of Au Co – Nhat Tan bridge intersection in Tay Ho district. (Photo: VNA)

  • National Road No.5 – Thanh Tri bridge intersection. (Photo: VNA)

  • Phap Van – ring road No.3 interchange is constructed to connect Phap Van – Cau Gie highway with ring road No. 3 in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

  • The interchange connecting ring road No.3 with Hanoi – Hai Phong expressway. (Photo: VNA)

  • The interchange connecting Minh Khai and Nguyen Khoai streets with Vinh Tuy bridge. (Photo: VNA)

  • A view of Long Bien – National Road No. 5. (Photo: VNA)

