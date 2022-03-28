Hanoi’s modern roundabout intersections
An array of modern roads and roundabout intersections have been built across the capital city of Hanoi, making contributions to the local socio-economic development over the past years.
An aerial view of Au Co – Nhat Tan bridge intersection in Tay Ho district. (Photo: VNA)
National Road No.5 – Thanh Tri bridge intersection. (Photo: VNA)
Phap Van – ring road No.3 interchange is constructed to connect Phap Van – Cau Gie highway with ring road No. 3 in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
The interchange connecting ring road No.3 with Hanoi – Hai Phong expressway. (Photo: VNA)
The interchange connecting Minh Khai and Nguyen Khoai streets with Vinh Tuy bridge. (Photo: VNA)
A view of Long Bien – National Road No. 5. (Photo: VNA)