

OCOP products on display at a trade fair in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi’s “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) products will be promoted on TikTok under a new agreement signed between the Hanoi Office of New Rural Development Programme Coordination and the popular video-sharing social networking platform on August 31.



Deputy chief of the office Nguyen Van Chi said one of the most important goals of the OCOP programme is to boost sales through e-commerce and livestream channels.



The agreement aims to provide the capital with a more comprehensive set of e-commerce solutions for the programme, he said, adding that the city is the first in the country seeking to use TikTok as a new channel for OCOP sales.



The two sides will co-organise training courses on making short videos on TikTok to promote OCOP, and how to capitalise all-in-one marketing solutions on TikTok Shop.



Nguyen Thanh Lam from TikTok said the social networking platform will cooperate with Hanoi to build a solid foundation for the OCOP, starting from training in digital skills./.