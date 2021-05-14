Business US firm proposes two LNG projects in Van Phong EZ Authorities of the south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa have sought the Prime Minister’s backing of two major projects with total investment of more than 27 billion USD proposed by the Millennium Energy Corp of the US at the Van Phong Economic Zone (EZ).

Business THACO exports of semi-trailers to US market gather steam Vietnamese conglomerate THACO shipped another 50 semi-trailers to the US earlier this month, its second batch to the market after a first comprising 69 units in 2020.

Business Proposal of reducing registration fee for domestically-produced cars rejected The Ministry of Finance has rejected the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) proposal to continue reducing the registration fees for new domestically-produced cars by 50 percent.

Business Conference to promote Hai Duong's lychee set for May 18 The People’s Committee of the northern province of Hai Duong will organise a conference on May 18 to promote local lychee and other agricultural products.