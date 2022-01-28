Hanoi’s Old Quarter hosts traditional Tet activities
Visitors to an exhibition in the framework of the cultural activities (Photo: vov.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – An array of cultural activities highlighting characteristics of the traditional Tet (Lunar New Year) festival kicked off at Hanoi’s Old Quarter on January 28 - the 26th day of the last lunar month.
A ceremony to plant Neu (a tall bamboo pole with red garment strips used to ward off evil spirits during the lunar New Year) was re-enacted on the day.
The activities comprise musical programmes, an event to make chung (square glutinous rice) cake and three thematic installation art exhibitions.
Vice head of the management board of Hoan Kiem Lake and Old Quarter Tran Thi Thuy Lan said cultural-art activities in celebration of the Tet festival offers chances to promote Hanoi’s history and culture to visitors at home and abroad, encouraging people, especially the youths, to pay due attention to traditional cultural traits.
The activities will be arranged until February 15, or the 15th day of the first lunar month which is "Tet Nguyen tieu" (First Full Moon Festival), with COVID-19 prevention and control measures being in place.
They can be watched at the Facebook page ‘Pho co Ha Noi’ (Hanoi Old Quarter) and website hoankiem360.vn.
Tet is the largest and longest traditional festival of the Vietnamese people. This year's Lunar New Year falls on February 1./.