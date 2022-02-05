Hanoi’s Party officials pay tribute to King Quang Trung
The delegation offers incense in respect of King Quang Trung at the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation of the Hanoi Party Committee led by its Secretary - Politburo member Dinh Tien Dung - on February 5 offered incense in respect of King Quang Trung at the Dong Da Mound, a special national relic site in the capital, on the occasion of the 233rd anniversary of the Dong Da-Ngoc Hoi victory (1789-2022).
The delegation also planted trees at a temple dedicated to the King at the site. All activities were carried out in line with COVID-19 prevention and control measures.
Dong Da Mound was a relic of the Dong Da-Ngoc Hoi battle between King Quang Trung’s troops and Chinese Qing invaders in spring 1789. An annual festival is held at the relic site on the fifth day of the lunar year to mark the victory of the fight that smashed the intention to occupy Vietnam of the Qing dynasty.
King Quang Trung (1753-1792), whose real name is Nguyen Hue, was the second king of the Tay Son dynasty of Vietnam, reigning from 1788 to 1792. He mastered the Tay Son army’s speedy march from Phu Xuan (Hue) to the north to defeat 20,000 Qing aggressors and liberate Thang Long citadel in 1789./.