Hanoi’s pedestrian streets closed to prevent COVID-19
In the pedestrian streets in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The People's Committee of Hoan Kiem district in Hanoi has announced the capital city’s popular ‘walking streets’ will be temporarily closed from August 21.
The move is made in line with Hanoi authorities’ regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control, said Vice Chairman of the district People’s Committee Dinh Hong Phong.
The pedestrian streets include those around Hoan Kiem Lake, its neighbouring streets in the Old Quarter, such as Hang Dao, Hang Giay and Dong Xuan Night Market.
These streets often attract a large number of people which poses high risks for COVID-19 spreading without appropriate preventive measures, said Phong.
The ‘walking street’ around Hoan Kiem Lake, for example, draws an average of around 3,000-5,000 visitors during the day and 15,000-20,000 at night.
This is the second time the district decided to close these pedestrian streets since the COVID-19 pandemic started to hit the country in early 2020./.
