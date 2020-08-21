Society Quang Tri: 227-kilo bomb safely handled A mobile bomb and mine clearance team from PeaceTrees Vietnam safely handled a 227 kg bomb left over from the war in Luong Le village, Tan Hop commune, in Huong Hoa district, central Quang Tri province.

Society Four prosecuted for transnational scam exploiting COVID-19 pandemic Police in Hanoi’s Hoang Mai district said on August 21 they had issued decisions to start legal proceedings against and detain four suspects for allegedly engaging in a wire fraud scheme seeking to profit from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Over 520 Vietnamese citizens return from abroad on August 21 Close to 280 Vietnamese citizens across over 30 countries in Europe, South America, and Africa and over 240 others in Singapore arrived home safely on flights operated by Vietnam Airlines and VietJet Air on August 21.

Society Ninh Thuan enhances quality of ethnic minority language teaching The south central province of Ninh Thuan has rolled out measures to improve the quality of teaching the languages of Cham and Raglai ethnic minority groups with an aim to enhance literacy among the communities as well as maintain and promote the value of the languages.