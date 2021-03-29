Hanoi’s police detain man for anti-State propaganda
Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi’s police have taken a man into custody as they investigate allegations of “making, storing, distributing, or disseminating information, documents, and items against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam” under Article 117 of the 2015 Penal Code.
The Investigation Security Agency under the municipal Department of Public Security said on March 29 that they arrested Le Trong Hung, born in 1979 and living in Thanh Luong ward in the capital’s Hai Ba Trung district.
The Hanoi People’s Procuracy on March 27 approved the Investigation Security Agency’s decision to detain Hung and search his home.
Investigations are underway in line with regulations, the police said./.
