Society Virtual job fair links Vietnamese with Japanese employers A virtual job fair was held on March 27 with a view to connecting Vietnamese job seekers in Japan with local employers.

Environment Land subsidence endangers Mekong Delta The overexploitation of groundwater in the Mekong Delta has contributed to severe land subsidence, which could lead to devastating consequences if the practice continues, experts have said.

Society Youngsters’ trust helps promote Vietnam-Russia ties: Saint Petersburg Governor Governor of Russia's Saint Petersburg Alexander Beglov has stressed the common task of helping youngsters build the realiable partnership between Vietnam and Russia, saying that stronger trust among Vietnamese and Russian youngsters will ensure the development of friendship between the two countries.

Society Photo exhibition marks 60 years of Vietnam – Morocco diplomatic ties In celebration of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the Kingdom of Morocco (March 27, 1961 - March 27, 2021), the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Vietnam have coordinated to organise an online exhibition featuring 20 photos of high-level diplomatic activities between the two countries, selected from VNA’s photo archive.