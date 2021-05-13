Hanoi’s police ensures security, order for election day
Ba Dinh district’s police has taken early measures to ensure security, order for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026 at a polling station in Quan Thanh ward. (Photo:VNA)
Gia Lam district’s police has taken the initiative in implementing early tasks to guarantee security and safety for the elections, slated for May 23 at polling area No.3 in Dong Du commune. (Photo: VNA)