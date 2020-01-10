Hanoi’s police prosecute disturbance case in Dong Tam commune
Hanoi’s police said on January 10 that they have decided to prosecute the recent disturbance case in Dong Tam commune, My Duc district, on the charges of “murder”, “illegally storing and using weapons” and “resisting on-duty officials”.
The incident erupted in the morning of January 9 in Dong Tam commune, where some units of the Ministry of National Defence and competent forces are building protective walls around Mieu Mon airport. (Photo: VNA)
These decisions have been sent to the Hanoi People’s Procuracy for approval.
The incident erupted in the morning of January 9 in Dong Tam commune, where some units of the Ministry of National Defence and competent forces are building protective walls around Mieu Mon airport, according to the Ministry of Public Security.
A number of rioters, armed with grenades, petrol bombs and other weapons, attacked those working at the construction site, the ministry said.
Three police officers and one rioter were killed during the incident, while another rioter was injured.
The ministry said relevant units arrested the serious law violators for punishment in line with law.
The competent units are continuing to build the walls at the Mieu Mon airport./.