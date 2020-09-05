Hanoi’s pupils attend special new school year ceremony
Together with nearly 23 million students nationwide, 2.1 million Hanoi’s students celebrated the official start of the 2020-2021 school-year on September 5 morning (Photo: Minh Son/ Vietnamplus)
Due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, most schools in Hanoi held a solemn but short ceremony with the direct attendance of only a limited number of students in line with epidemic prevention measures. Other students followed the ceremony in their classrooms. (Photo: Minh Son/ Vietnamplus)
The new schoolyear ceremony at Marie Curie school in Hanoi (Photo: Minh Son/ Vietnamplus)
Under the theme of ‘a school year of epidemic prevention and combat, protecting health of community’, Marie Curie school combines both livestream and offline new school year ceremony in only 30 minutes (Photo: Minh Son/ Vietnamplus)
Hanoi has nearly 2,800 schools and more than 2.1 million pupils. Due to COVID-19, many schools in the city choose to carry out online new school year ceremony (Photo: Minh Son/ Vietnamplus)
The city holds new school year ceremony on September 5. Most schools hold a solemn but short ceremony with the direct attendance of only a limited number of students in line with epidemic prevention measures. Other students followed the ceremony in their classrooms. (Photo: Minh Son/ Vietnamplus)
Prior to the new school year ceremony, all schools in Cau Giay district spray disinfectant to ensure hygiene and safety for pupils and teachers (Photo: Minh Son/ Vietnamplus)
Teachers and students of Marie Curie school attend the new school year ceremony in their classrooms. (Photo: Minh Son/ Vietnamplus)
For primary grades, teachers and pupils attend online ceremony at home via Youtube the schools’ fanpage to ensure health and safety. (Photo: Minh Son/ Vietnamplus)
For primary grades, teachers and pupils attend online ceremony at home to ensure health and safety (Photo: Minh Son/ Vietnamplus)
Attending the ceremony at school are representatives from pupils, teachers of all grades (Photo: Minh Son/ Vietnamplus)
It’s also a special new school year ceremony as the school combines both online and offline forms ((Photo: Minh Son/ Vietnamplus)
Headmaster of Hanoi Marie Curie school, Nguyen Xuan Khang says the most important thing is ensuring safety for both the teachers and pupils ((Photo: Minh Son/ Vietnamplus)
Pupils are required to wear facemasks to attend the ceremony at school (Photo: Minh Son/ Vietnamplus)
It’s the second new year school ceremony that the school does not use balloons in order to protect the environment ((Photo: Minh Son/ Vietnamplus)
The ceremony is held shortly within 30 minutes (Photo: Minh Son/ Vietnamplus)
Pupils are arranged seat to ensure social distancing. (Photo: Minh Son/ Vietnamplus)