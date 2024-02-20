Business Vietnam to become crucial link in global semiconductor value chain: Minister Vietnam will become a reliable partner and a crucial link in the global semiconductor value chain in the foreseeable future, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung told Vietnam News Agency in a recent interview.

Business Central bank takes credit growth as 2024 key task Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Nguyen Thi Hong on February 20 said propelling credit growth is the key task in 2024 to ensure ample capital for the economy.

Business Experts upbeat about real estate prospects Experts from top real estate consulting companies in Vietnam have expressed optimism about development prospects of the real estate market, particularly regarding the office and industrial segments.