The military has so far performed well the tasks directed by the Prime Minister to prevent and cope with the threat of the novel coronavirus (nCoV), said Deputy Defence Minister Senior Lieutenant General Tran Don.

As concerns over the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) mount, all the 63 cities and provinces nationwide are letting their students stay at home as part of enhanced measures to prevent the virus' spread.

An official from the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Vietnam advised Vietnam to continue checking drivers' alcohol level amidst fear of coronavirus (nCoV), according to Vice Chairman of the National Committee on Traffic Safety Khuat Viet Hung.