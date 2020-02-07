Hanoi’s relics, tourist sites re-opened after sterilisation
-
Temple of Literature re-opens to visitors after a one-day closure for antiseptic spraying and other preventive measures against the threat of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) (Photo: VNA)
-
Director of the Temple of Literature’s Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities Le Xuan Kieu said visitors’ health is the top priority and face masks will be given to them free of charge (Photo: VNA)
-
Temple of Literature re-opens to visitors, February 6, 2020 (Photo: VNA)
-
Temple of Literature, February 6, 2020 (Photo: VNA)
-
Face masks are given to visitors to Temple of Literature free of charge in a bid to prevent nCoV’s spread (Photo: VNA)
-
Temple of Literature, February 6, 2020 (Photo: VNA)
-
Face masks are given to visitors to Temple of Literature free of charge in a bid to prevent nCoV spread (Photo: VNA)
-
Face masks are given to visitors to Temple of Literature free of charge in a bid to prevent nCoV spread (Photo: VNA)
-
Visitors to Temple of Literature wear face masks to prevent the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (Photo: VNA)
-
Foreign visitors to Temple of Literature, February 6, 2020 (Photo: VNA)
-
Temple of Literature re-opens to visitors, February 6, 2020 (Photo: VNA)
-
Ngoc Son (Jade Mountain) temple and The Huc bridge complex re-opens to visitors after sterilisation (Photo: VNA)
-
Relic sites around Hoan Kiem (Sword) Lake re-opens to serve visitors (Photo: VNA)
-
Relic sites and catering services around Hoan Kiem (Sword) Lake re-open to serve visitors (Photo: VNA)
-
Every tourist destination of Hanoi also has arranged personnel to provide timely support for visitors if needed (Photo: VNA)