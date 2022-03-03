Hanoi’s retail sales of goods, services pick up 11.1 percent in Feb
Retail sales of goods and services in Hanoi reached 51 trillion VND (2.23 billion USD) in February, a year-on-year increase of 11.1 percent, according to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade.
Retail sales of goods and services in Hanoi rises by 11.1 percent in February, according to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade. (Photo: VNA)
The resumption of travel and reopening of businesses, restaurants and hotels have revived the city’s trade and services industries, the department said.
Significant growth was seen in multiple groups of commodities, including clothing (15.6 percent), fuel (15 percent), household appliances and equipment (13.6 percent), cultural and educational items (13 percent), and food and foodstuff (8.2 percent).
The capital city’s retail sales of goods and services totalled 109 trillion VND in the first two months of this year, up 9.9 percent year-on-year. Sales of goods advanced 10.9 percent to 73.3 trillion VND, accounting for 67.2 percent of the total.
Two-month revenue of lodging and catering services rose by 9 percent year-on-year to 9.8 trillion VND, or 15.3 percent of the total. Turnover from tourism services slightly picked up 0.8 percent to 989 billion VND while that of other services increased 5.5 percent.
Vietnam’s total retail sales in January-February edged up 1.7 percent from the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office./.