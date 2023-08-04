Hanoi’s rural area gets facelift after 15 years of expansion
-
Inter-commune roads in Dan Phuong district - the first district meeting new style rural area standards in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
-
Chu Van An Secondary School in Tu Hiep commune, Thanh Tri district - a school meeting national standards, is invested in and built following new style rural area criteria. (Photo: VNA)
-
Synchronised mechanisation in agricultural production, reducing costs and increasing productivity under the criteria for building new style rural areas in Da Ton commune, Gia Lam district. (Photo: VNA)
-
A dairy farm in Tan Linh commune, Ba Vi district is linked with businesses under the criteria for building new style rural areas. (Photo: VNA)
-
The appearance of the rural area in Soc Son district is changing daily, with synchronised and spacious infrastructure. (Photo: VNA)