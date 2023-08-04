Hotline: (024) 39411349
Hanoi’s rural area gets facelift after 15 years of expansion

Following a National Assembly resolution on expanding the administrative boundary of Hanoi from August 1, 2008, the capital city paid special attention to agriculture and rural development. The appearance of the local rural area is increasingly civilised and modern, in parallel with preserving traditional cultural values.
VNA

  • Inter-commune roads in Dan Phuong district - the first district meeting new style rural area standards in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

  • Chu Van An Secondary School in Tu Hiep commune, Thanh Tri district - a school meeting national standards, is invested in and built following new style rural area criteria. (Photo: VNA)

  • Synchronised mechanisation in agricultural production, reducing costs and increasing productivity under the criteria for building new style rural areas in Da Ton commune, Gia Lam district. (Photo: VNA)

  • A dairy farm in Tan Linh commune, Ba Vi district is linked with businesses under the criteria for building new style rural areas. (Photo: VNA)

  • The appearance of the rural area in Soc Son district is changing daily, with synchronised and spacious infrastructure. (Photo: VNA)

