Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

- Secondary and high school students in Hanoi have taken part in a film-making contest organised by the municipal Department of Education and Training.The organizers received 35 works, which focus on how to build a society in which people really care about each other.It aims to help students to understand and practice good behaviors, thus avoiding disturbing others.The top entries will be sent to the national film-making contest scheduled to take place in September.This is the 14th edition of the contest held by the department in response to the international film-making contest for Asian children initiated by Japan.Le Ngoc Quang, director of the department, said from the success of the contest in Hanoi, the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam has expanded to other cities nationwide, thus promoting Vietnamese youths’ passion for arts and discovery of talents in this field.-VNA