Hanoi’s students to enjoy nine days off for Tet
Students in the capital city of Hanoi will have nine days off from February 8 to 16 to celebrate the 2021 Lunar New Year holiday (Tet) – the biggest traditional festival of Vietnamese people.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
That means their holiday is two days longer than the standard period approved by the Prime Minister, which spans from February 10-16, or from the 29th day of the 12th lunar month of the Year of the Rat to the fifth day of the Year of the Ox.
Under an official dispatch from the Hanoi People’s Committee, the municipal Department of Education and Training has sent documents to its units at district- and town-level on the local students’ holiday leave.
The students consist of those at kindergartens, primary, secondary and high schools, and centres for vocational training and continuing education./.