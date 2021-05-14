Hanoi’s students to take summer break early
Students in the capital city of Hanoi will take their summer break from May 15, instead of May 28.
Hanoi's students will take early summer break (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Students in the capital city of Hanoi will take their summer break from May 15, instead of May 28.
The municipal People's Committee on May 13 approved the Department of Education and Training’s proposal that the summer break starts earlier than originally planned to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The remaining amount of school work will resume at schools when the pandemic abates, possibly during the summer. Schools that have not held final exams are requested to suspend exams and advised not to hold them online.
According to the department, certain educational facilities are not fully equipped with technology infrastructure and other criteria to make sure examinations go smoothly and there is no cheating.
The entrance exams for high school for 9th graders will not be held until further notice from the Ministry of Education and Training. University entrance exams will also be put off. Previously, these exams were set to take place on June 10 and 11./.