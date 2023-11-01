Hanoi 's consumer price index ( CPI ) in the first ten months of 2023 increased by 1.51% year on year (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi's consumer price index (CPI) in the first ten months of 2023 increased by 1.51% year on year, the municipal Statistics Department has reported.

According to the department, nine of the 11 groups of goods and services saw price hikes in the January-October period, including beverage and tobacco, up 3.45%; restaurant and catering services 3.23%; apparel, headwear and footwear 1.68%; culture, entertainment and tourism 1.55%; housing, electricity, water, and construction materials 1.37%; equipment and home appliances 0.94%; education 0.37%; medicine and health services 0.34%; and other goods and services 4.25%.

In the period, prices declined in two categories – transportation down 2.38%; and postal and telecommunications services down 0.62%.

In October alone, the city's CPI rose by 0.09% from the previous month and surged by 4.16% as compared to the figure in the same period last year.

Seven out of the 11 groups of goods and services witnessed price increases from the previous month, including the categories of housing, electricity, water, and construction materials; restaurant and catering services; culture, entertainment and tourism; apparel, headwear and footwear; beverage and tobacco; medicine and health services; and other goods and services.

Hanoi has introduced numerous programmes to bolster tourism development and stimulate consumption in order to contribute to the capital city’s socio-economic development./.