Tourists board a hop-on hop-off that passes by Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi’s tourism has seen positive signs after COVID-19 outbreaks have taken its toll on the sector for more than two years, as new products built in the recent past have given a boost to the domestic tourism market since late 2021.

Companies have bolstered travel tours during Tet (Lunar New Year), the largest and longest traditional festival of Vietnamese people. They are devising programmes that make tourists be at ease in the new normal, said Director of Hanoitourist Company and President of the Hanoi Travel Association Phung Quang Thang.

In addition to the launch of numerous promotions and discounts, travel agents have taken the initiative in seeking new markets and stood ready to resume outbound tours.

A panoply of tourist destinations in the capital city also work to enhance visitors’ experiences while ensuring safety amid the ongoing pandemic.

Duong Lam ancient village in particular is holding an event to re-enact Tet festival in the past with activities of making chung (square glutinous rice) cake and traditional candies.

With rosy prospects for socio-economic development this year, the municipal Department of Tourism has built a plan for tourism recovery and development for 2022-2023, with a focus on the domestic market. It will pay heed to serving foreign holidaymakers in line with a roadmap to restart international tourism activities.

Hanoi aims to welcome 9-10 million visitors, including 1.2-2 million foreigners in the period, raking in about 27-35 trillion VND.

To realise the targets, tour operators are advised to strengthen linkages to promote unique tourism products of Hanoi, and foster sport and health care tourism, as Vietnam is scheduled to host the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) later this year.

The city’s tourism sector need to grasp current trends as well as bolster ‘no-touch’ tourism and pay attention to human resources training in the field, said Director General of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism Nguyen Trung Khanh./.