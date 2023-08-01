Hotline: (024) 39411349
Society

Hanoi’s transport infrastructure seeing dramatic development

After 15 years of expanding its administrative boundaries, Hanoi has constantly grown and become a civilised and modern capital of Vietnam and a driving force for the development of the Red River Delta and the country as a whole. Its transport infrastructure in particular has made great progress.
VNA

  • Crossing the Red River, Nhat Tan Bridge is a continuous cable-stayed bridge with 5 rhombus-shaped towers and 6 cable-stayed spans, symbolising the 5 gates of the capital. (Photo: VNA)

  • The Lang - Hoa Lac road is a key thoroughfare within the general planning of the Xuan Mai - Mieu Mon - Hoa Lac - Son Tay urban chain and the longest in the country at nearly 29 km. The link was opened on October 3, 2010. In mid-July 2010, it was renamed Thang Long Boulevard. (Photo: VNA)

  • The Phap Van - Ring Road No. 3 intersection is a new road connecting Phap Van - Cau Gie Road with Hanoi’s Ring Road No. 3. (Photo: VNA)

  • The Cat Linh - Ha Dong metro line has a length of 13.5 km and runs above ground. The line was put into operation on November 6, 2021. (Photo: VNA)

  • The intersection of Ring Road No. 3 and the Hanoi - Hai Phong Highway opened to traffic in January 2021. (Photo: VNA)

Other albums