Culture - Sports Ho Chi Minh City to hold first-ever Tet festival The atmosphere of a traditional Tet (Lunar New Year) will be nudged closer to both Vietnamese and foreigners at the Tet Festival, which is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City from January 3-5, 2020.

Culture - Sports Thu Thiem Catholic Church to be preserved as national relic The Thu Thiem Catholic Church complex will be preserved as a national relic under the Cultural Heritage Law, an official said at a meeting in Ho Chi Minh City on November 12.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese boxer to fight for WBC Australasian title Vietnamese boxer Tran Van Thao will compete against Australia’s Billy Dib for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Australasian title in Australia on December 20.