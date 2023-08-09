Society MoFA, US Embassy hold training workshop on modern communication skills A workshop opened in central Da Nang city on August 9 to equip spokespersons and officials in charge of foreign information service of provinces and centrally-run cities nationwide with modern communication and foreign information dissemination skills.

Society More train services on Hanoi – Hai Phong route during upcoming holiday A leader of the Hanoi Railway Transport JSC (Haraco) has said that the company will operate additional train services on the Hanoi - Hai Phong route during the National Day (September 2) holiday from September 1 - 4.

Society 10-year implementation of Resolution on climate change response reviewed A consultation workshop was held in Hanoi on August 9 to review the 10-year implementation of the 11th Party Central Committee’s Resolution No.24-NQ/TW on active response to climate change, improvement of natural resource management and environment protection.

Society HCM City, Google foster partnership in education development Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Duong Anh Duc on August 9 received Google for Education Regional Manager for Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand Paul Hutchings who underlined Google for Education’s interest to seek cooperation opportunities with the city.