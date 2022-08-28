Hanoi’s Vietnam – Cuba Friendship Association holds 6th congress
The 6th congress in the 2022 – 2027 tenure of the Vietnam – Cuba Friendship Association’s Hanoi chapter (VCFA Hanoi) was held in Hanoi on August 27, electing a 30-member executive board.
In the new tenure, VCFA Hanoi will focus on promoting friendship and cooperation activities with partners in Havana and other cities in Cuba; enlisting the support of overseas Vietnamese (OVs) living in Cuba for the socio-economic development and Hanoi and the country; and actively organsing activities to strengthen the friendship, solidarity and mutual understanding between the two countries’s people.
VCFA Hanoi will coordinate with the Communist Review – the magazine of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and Tri Nam Group to develop and put into operation a Vietnam-Spanish bilingual website, in order to update the Association's activities and historical data and documents on leaders of the two nations and the relationship between the Party, State and people of the two countries.
It will also expand relations with major press agencies of Vietnam that have products in Spanish such as Vietnam News Agency, Vietnam Television, Radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV), Nhan Dan Newspaper, and the CPV’s Communist Review in order to promote the image and achievements achieved in the process of renewal and integration of Vietnam and Hanoi in particular.
Friendship exchange activities and seminars will also be held to update on Cuba’s economic models, help businesses of the two countries set up partnerships and promote their investment cooperation.
Addressing the event, Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Orlando Nicolas Hernández Guillén highlighted the Vietnam - Cuba fraternal relations, and thanked Vietnamese friends for their always standing side by side with Cuba.
Tran Thi Phuong, Vice Chairwoman of the the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organisations praised VCFA Hanoi for its recent operations, including donating 4,000 EUR (nearly 4,000 USD) to the Cuban Embassy to support the Cuban people to partially overcome consequences of the recent massive fire at the fuel depot in Matanzas province./.