Politics Diplomatic sector makes great contributions to national defence, construction Over the past 77 years, under the leadership of the Party, the diplomatic sector has continuously developed in a comprehensive and strong manner, making important contributions to the national revolution, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has stated.

Politics Lao Cai urged to push up sustainable socio-economic development Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked the northern border province of Lao Cai to make greater efforts to promote fast and sustainable socio-economic development, maintain national defence and security, and speed up international integration during his working session with local key officials on August 28.

Politics Vietnam develops in all fields: Cambodian official Over the past 77 years, Vietnam, under the sound leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Government, has grown in all spheres, bring progress, prosperity, and better prestige to the nation in the region and in the world, said a Cambodian official.

Politics Thailand’s Chanthaburi province wants to boost ties with Vietnamese localities Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh on August 27 expressed his hope that authorities of Chanthaburi province will promote cooperation with Vietnamese localities towards the signing of twinned relations.