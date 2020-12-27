At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A congress was held in Hanoi on December 27 to launch the establishment of the Hanoi chapter of the Vietnam – Bulgaria Friendship Association (VBFA) for the 2020-2025 tenure.



The event drew nearly 300 delegates representing around 8,000 Vietnamese who used to study and work in Bulgaria.

Speaking at the event, Vice President of the municipal Association of Friendship Organisations Tran Thi Phuong said the move holds significance at a time when the two nations mark the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.



She wished that the chapter would build on its past achievements and contribute to socio-economic development and external relations of the city in the future.



First Secretary of the Bulgarian Embassy in Vietnam Blagov Prodanov expressed his belief that the congress would discuss opportunities to further deepen Vietnam – Bulgaria ties with specific initiatives.



During the tenure, the chapter will regularly consolidate its executive board, expand operations and boost ties with the VBFA, the Bulgarian Embassy, businesses and community in Hanoi.



It will also popularise Vietnam, its history, culture and achievements, thereby fostering traditional friendship between the two countries' people, and the two capital cities.



The congress elected a 27-strong executive board led by former Political Commissar of Military Hospital 108 Le Thu Ha./.

VNA