Hanoi's young rice flakes sweet soup
Com (young sticky rice flakes), is considered a famous Vietnamese cuisine and a typical dish of Hanoi. Com can be used to make many delicious dishes.
Fresh Com and sugar with tapioca flour are the main ingredients to make Hanoi's Com sweet soup. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Com (young sticky rice flakes) sweet soup. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Besides "Che Com", green young sticky rice flakes can be made into different dishes, including main course and desserts, snack. “Cốm xào” (stirred fried green rice), “Bánh cốm” (green rice cake) and “Chả cốm” (green rice sausage) are the most popular dishes made from "Cốm”. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Young sticky rice flakes sweet soup. (Photo:VNP/VNA)
Young sticky rice flakes are wrapped in lotus leaves to retain their softness and fragrance. (Photo/VNP/VNA)