Participants of the volunteer programme pose for a group photo before departure (Photo: kinhtedothi.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi’s young people on July 29 headed towards the Lao capital city of Vientiane for an annual volunteer programme.



The programme, which has been launched for 11 consecutive years, also aims mark the 22nd anniversary of the signing of the agreement on friendship between Hanoi’s youth union and its Vientiane counterpart.



The Hanoi delegation includes 35 members who are officials in charge of youth union affairs, nurses, doctors, agricultural experts and students.



During their stay in Vientiane, the youths will exchange experience in youth union affairs with their Lao counterparts, provide free-of-charge medical check-ups and medicines for 1,000 locals and guide them how to prevent diseases and injuries.



They will also transfer breeding technologies to local farmers, visit and present gifts to social policy beneficiaries and needy people, and engage in a range of cultural and sport exchanges.



Within the framework of the programme, they will help to repair two classrooms and two rest rooms in a local school, and install electricity in another school in Xaythany district.-VNA