Hanoi-US cooperation milestones
Hanoi (VNA) - Cooperative relations between Vietnam’s capital of Hanoi and the US have posted impressive outcomes in numerous fields over the years, helping promote bilateral cultural and friendship exchanges and attract foreign investment.
Hanoi has sent many working delegations to the US since 2014 to exchange professional knowledge in areas such as agriculture, healthcare, e-government, and smart city development.
Senior US officials have also paid visits to Vietnam, including Hanoi. In September 2019, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung hosted a delegation from the US state of Nebraska. In March 2020, he met with officials from the US Department of Commerce, the US Embassy in Vietnam, the US Trade Development Agency, and five US enterprises to share experience and seek support in building a smart city and an emergency rescue centre in Hanoi.
Along with exchanges, Hanoi and the US have also signed a number of bilateral cooperation agreements. In 2017, within the framework of an official visit to Vietnam by Utah Governor Gary Herbert, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding on establishing bilateral friendship and cooperation.
In September 2019, the Hanoi People’s Committee and the US Embassy in Vietnam inked an agreement on leasing land in the Cau Giay new urban area to build a new embassy office.
Regarding professional collaboration, the two sides have struck 69 memoranda of understanding and cooperation agreements since 2007, focusing on non-governmental aid, agriculture, tourism promotion, and the environment.
According to figures from the municipal People’s Committee, Hanoi’s export turnover to the US has reached 3 billion USD, making up 17.9 percent of the city’s total exports, mainly mechanical products, cattle feed, and materials.
Data from the National Portal on Foreign Investment shows that the US is operating 156 projects in Hanoi worth 278.43 million USD.
Regarding tourism, US visitors to Hanoi last year surpassed 253,400, a year-on-year increase of 3.3 percent.
The US is one of the countries hardest hit by COVID-19. Given the difficult circumstances, Hanoi has presented 100,000 antibacterial face masks and 50,000 medical masks to New York authorities and citizens to cope with COVID-19./.