Hapaco approves new projects
The Hapaco Group JSC has approved five projects with combined capital of 2.8 trillion VND (121.3 million USD).
The largest is the 2.4 trillion VND Vietnam-Korea General Hospital, with 800 beds. Once open it will be the second hospital invested in by Hapaco and the Yuil Trading Corporation from the Republic of Korea (RoK), joining the Green International Hospital.
Other projects include tissue production lines worth 150 billion VND, Hapaco’s contribution of 85 billion VND to a five-star international shopping centre, and an 18-storey office building costing 164 billion VND.
Hapaco has also studied the feasibility of a number of industrial and urban real estate projects in the northern port city of Hai Phong.
Hapaco (stock code HAP) was one of the first stocks listed on Vietnam’s stock market. Its initial charter capital of 10.8 billion VND has risen to 556 billion VND.
On the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, HAP stocks have increased for nine successive sessions as at August 18, reaching 5,540 VND per share./.