Business Online shopping spikes amid new COVID-19 outbreak Retailers are focusing on online shopping as more and more consumers are seeking to avoid public places amid the new COVID-19 outbreak.

Business Mekong Delta’s fruit farming area to be expanded The fruit farming area in the Mekong Delta, the largest agricultural hub in Vietnam, is set to be expanded by 150,000ha between now and 2030 to help with local agriculture’s sustainable development and adaptation to climate change.

Business E-commerce revenue grows 25 percent in 2019 Vietnam’s B2C e-commerce revenue rose by 25 percent to 10.08 billion USD in 2019, according to the e-Commerce White Book 2020 released by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA).

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on August 18 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,209 VND per USD on August 18, down 5 VND from the previous day.