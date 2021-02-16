Business Industrial real estate is bright spot in 2020 market The industrial market is the only real estate sector that has enjoyed positive progress in both rental rates and occupancy rates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Vietnam’s industrial export still relies on FDI sector Vietnam posted an estimated trade surplus of 1.3 billion USD in January, according to a report recently announced by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business HCM City: Consumer prices see slight rise after Tet holiday Consumer prices in Ho Chi Minh City showed slight fluctuations on February 16, or the fifth day of the new lunar year and the last day of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, with most traders in wet markets resuming business.

Business Brand building - key to add value to business Vietnam enterprises need greater efforts to build their brand names so as to better competitive edge amidst rapid integration, according to experts.