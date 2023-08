“Happiness Road” in Ha Giang Karst Plateau

In 1959, the youth volunteers opened a 184-km road on Ha Giang karst plateau, from Ha Giang town to Dong Van, crossing Ma Pi Leng peak to Meo Vac. Named "Con duong Hanh Phuc” (Happiness Road), this is both a lifeline traffic road to the four highland districts of Ha Giang province, and a symbol of the revolutionary spirit of Vietnam.