At Thang Long Imperial Citadel (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The “Happy Tet 2024” programme will be held at the Thang Long imperial citadel in Hanoi from January 24-28 by the Hanoi Promotion Agency (HPA) and the Thang Long-Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre.



Spanning a total area of 3,500 square metres, the historical site arranges special spaces for Tet celebrations, from the old times to tourist destinations and heritage sites across the country.



Models of trains, age-old houses, Long Bien bridge, Dong Xuan market, Me Linh flower market, and Tet celebrations in the central and southern regions will be erected and re-enacted on the premises of the site.



HPA Deputy Director Nguyen Thi Mai Anh highlighted that the programme is also an opportunity for the capital to intensify trade and tourism promotion while welcoming overseas Vietnamese and international visitors to the city during Tet.

It also serves as a place to connect domestic and foreign enterprises investing in the city as well as to promote cultural values, heritages and showcase high-quality consumer goods serving people during the traditional new year holiday, she added.



Several activities will also be held during the five-day event, including traditional “Banh Trung Day” (round glutinous rice cake) pounding, incense-making, a photo exhibition on Tet customs from the old times, art performances, a 3-D film screening, and folk games, among others.



According to the HPA's report, as of December 6, 2023, the capital city had attracted 2.85 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI), an increase of 61% year on year. Its total retail sales of consumer goods and services rose by 10.4%./.