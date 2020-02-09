Business Japanese firms keen on Vietnam About 64 percent of Japanese enterprises plan to continue expansion of their business in Vietnam due to its favourable investment environment.

MoF to penalise manipulation of stock prices To stabilise investor sentiment after the Lunar New Year holiday, the Ministry of Finance has directed the State Securities Commission to closely monitor the market and crack down on the use of negative information about the coronavirus epidemic to manipulate stock prices.

Hanoi grants licences to 68 FDI projects in January The capital city of Hanoi granted investment licences to 68 new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects worth 30.2 million USD in January, according to the municipal Department of Planning and Investment.

Prolonged nCoV epidemic could affect budget revenue: MoF If the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) epidemic lingers, production, trade and State budget revenue will be greatly affected, according to the Ministry of Finance (MoF).