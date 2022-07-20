Hau Giang, French agency partner to develop climate resilient city
The People’s Committee of Hau Giang province had a meeting with a delegation of the French Development Agency (AFD) on July 19 to discuss a project on developing Nga Bay into a green and climate resilient city.
An aerial view of Nga Bay city of Hau Giang province (Photo: laodong.vn)
Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee Nguyen Van Hoa said the Mekong Delta province pays great attention to this project and has made preparations since before 2018. It is now ready to carry out the next steps.
He asked the AFD to work with Hau Giang to complete procedures for the project in line with both sides’ regulations.
AFD Director in Vietnam Herve Conan said in about late August or early September, an advisory board from the agency will come to discuss capacity building for the province and Nga Bay city within the framework of this project.
The AFD will also provide refundable aid worth 1.5 million EUR (1.5 million USD) for building the project management board’s capacity, managing the maintenance of infrastructure facilities built in the project, and enhancing the capacity of operating the wastewater treatment system, he noted.
Invested with over 1.21 trillion VND (51.7 million USD) in total, the project is scheduled to be carried out from 2023 to 2026.
It aims to build Nga Bay into a green and climate resilient city, thus helping develop cities in the Mekong Delta in conformity with the Government-approved master plan on the development of Vietnam’s city system by 2025, with a vision to 2050.
It is intended to improve the living environment, adapt to and mitigate climate change impacts on local residents, and reduce poverty.
Besides, the project also looks to turn Nga Bay into an economic growth driver for Hau Giang, implement the province’s development orientations and strategy, and help carry out the national plan on climate change response./.