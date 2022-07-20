Society Justice Ministry considers leniency for corruption criminals willing to pay up The Ministry of Justice is considering the application of lighter sentences for corruption criminals who pay back money and assets, according to Deputy Director General of the General Department of Civil Judgment Enforcement Nguyen Thang Loi.

Society Vietnam, Laos step up training of trade union officials A delegation of the Lao Federation of Trade Unions (LFTU) led by its President Aly Vong Nor Bun Tham visited the Trade Union University (TUU) in Hanoi on July 19.

Society HCM City plans to open 22 more walking streets Ho Chi Minh City plans to open 22 more pedestrian streets in its downtown districts to better accommodate residents and tourists.

Society Ca Mau sees fruitful development after 25 years The southernmost province of Ca Mau is working to fully tap its potential to successfully implement socio-economic development goals and promote rapid and sustainable development.