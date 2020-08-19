Hau Giang looks to expand multifaceted cooperation with RoK
The Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang is keen to enhance investment cooperation with enterprises from the Republic of Korea (RoK) in fields where it possesses strength, including farm produce processing, manufacturing, and the production of agricultural tools.
At a working session with representatives from Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and RoK Ambassador to Vietnam Park Noh-wan on August 19. (Photo: VNA)
At a working session with representatives from Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and RoK Ambassador to Vietnam Park Noh-wan on August 19, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Tien Chau thanked localities and enterprises in the RoK for their support for and cooperation with Hau Giang in recent times.
He suggested the ambassador help the province find experts to support it in building its socio-economic development plan 2021-2030 and vision to 2050 and in providing Korean language and vocational training for local workers.
Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung said Mekong Delta provinces are new destinations for investors with potential in agriculture, farm produce processing, high-quality agriculture, and new industries. He expressed his hope that Ambassador Park will help Hau Giang establish ties with suitable RoK localities in the time to come.
For his part, the ambassador said his country is cooperating with Vietnam and other countries in the Mekong Sub-region in key fields such as developing shrimp value chains and renewable energy and responding to water shortages in the Mekong River basin.
The RoK government also plans to expand cooperation in sharing experience on sustainable development, health, education, agriculture, water management, and climate change adaptation, he added.
The RoK aims to strengthen cooperation with the Mekong River region, including Hau Giang province, he said.
He promised to do his utmost to promote RoK investment in the Mekong Delta region and to expand exchanges between localities from the two countries.
Numerous working delegations from Hau Giang have visited localities in the RoK since 2013 to set up and promote investment cooperation in a host of fields. The province has to date signed 18 memoranda of understanding on cooperation with RoK localities, organisations, and enterprises.
The RoK is now Vietnam’s largest foreign investor, pouring in over 68 billion USD and creating about 700,000 jobs. It is also Vietnam’s second-largest trade partner./.