Culture - Sports New Zealand PM meets Vietnamese women's team in Hanoi Despite her busy schedule, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern found time to meet with Vietnamese women's football team in Hanoi on November 15 ahead of their first FIFA World Cup appearance in 2023, which New Zealand will co-host.

Culture - Sports Son Tay ancient fortress citadel boasts historical, architectural values The Son Tay ancient fortress citadel, covering 16 ha in Son Tay township, 40 km from the centre of Hanoi, not only bears historic value but also attracts attention for its unique architecture. Tourists are able to see the remains of the once famous and important military rampart.

Videos National outfit to be performed at Miss Tourism International 2022 Nguyen Nga, the Vietnamese representative at Miss Tourism International 2022, has released the outfit she will wear during the upcoming national costume competition, which is currently taking place in Malaysia.

Culture - Sports Museum to receive artifacts returned by US The Vietnam National Museum of History will hold a ceremony on November 18 to receive a number of artifacts returned to Vietnam by the US.