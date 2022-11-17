Hau Giang preserves folk singing of Khmer people
Cultural authorities and traditional artists of Hau Giang province are working on a long-term project to preserve folk music, including Aday singing, which is often staged at community festivals and family ceremonies in the Southern region. (Photo courtesy from thegioidisan.vn)Hau Giang (VNS/VNA) - Cultural authorities and traditional artists of Hau Giang province are working on a long-term project to preserve Aday singing, a unique folk art form of the Khmer ethnic minority.
The project aims to introduce and expose young people to Aday, a kind of duet singing between Khmer men and women often staged at community festivals and family ceremonies in the Southern region.
Aday trio and quartet singing are often performed during the Lunar New Year holiday. Accompanied by musical instruments, the performers deliver songs praising love, nature, and the good.
Under the project, singing contests and performances will be held to introduce the art to the public. Art clubs and training classes on Aday singing will also be opened to attract young people.
Books, documents and music videos by cultural researchers and veteran artists of Aday singing will be also offered.
Local tourist agencies are encouraged to offer new tours aimed at introducing Aday singing shows staged by Khmer artists.
“Our project provides young people with better knowledge of Khmer theatre and art,” said Phan Hoang Minh, a senior official of the province’s Long My district. “We hope Khmer youngsters can learn more about their traditional songs and dances."
According to Minh, Aday singing was recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage in April. It creates more opportunities for Hau Giang to continue preserving and promoting this unique art form.
Long My district has two new stages offering shows on Aday singing by local veteran singers. Local art clubs managed by professional performers have also offered singing training aimed children and young people.
Veteran artist Danh Ky of Sa Phien Art Club in Long My said that “through our training, we hope to encourage youth to discover Aday singing, which is part of the country’s heritage, and some arts that are hundreds of years old.” /.