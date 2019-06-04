Chairman of the Hau Giang People’s Committee Le Tien Chau (Photo: moj.gov.vn)

– The Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang introduced its advantages to businesses of the Republic of Korea (RoK) on June 4 in an effort to attract more investment from this country.The meeting in Seoul was attended by members of the RoK federation of medium-sized enterprises, including pharmaceutical maker Chong Kun Dang, architectural service provider Heerim Architects & Planners, and drilling tool manufacturer YG-1.Chairman of the Hau Giang People’s Committee Le Tien Chau highlighted the geographical advantages and agricultural strengths of the province, which is part of the Mekong Delta – the agricultural hub of Vietnam.He noted Hau Giang is home to an extensive road system connecting it with regional localities, along with a canal network that gives it advantages in waterways transport. It also owns a major port able to handle 20,000-TEU vessels and located near Can Tho International Airport.Aside from agricultural strengths, the province also has industrial advantages when it is home to two industrial parks, eight concentrated industrial clusters, and an abundant workforce. It is also offering optimal policies for investors.With the aim of building a growth-enabling administration serving people and businesses, provincial leaders are ready to listen to RoK investors’ opinions and help them address any problems when investing here, Chau noted.According to the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK, the two countries’ relations are flourishing in all aspects. The sound political ties and people-to-people exchange are contributors to bilateral economic cooperation.The RoK is currently one of the biggest investors in Vietnam with many of its giant firms present in the Southeast Asian nation, including Samsung, LG, Lotte, and SK.-VNA