Society Hanoi leader lauds rapid hospital construction in response to COVID-19 Secretary of the Hanoi People’s Committee Vuong Dinh Hue on March 24 applauded joint efforts in upgrading an abandoned hospital to treat COVID-19 patients.

Society Embassy helps stranded Vietnamese in Thailand fly home The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand on March 24 assisted 16 Vietnamese citizens to return home as all airlines are cancelling commercial flights from Bangkok to Vietnam in the light of COVID-19.

Society Coronavirus puts brake on Hanoi-HCM City trains A pair of trains that run daily between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City will be suspended as from March 26 due to the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, Hanoi Railway Transport JSC has announced.

Society Entertainment areas, restaurants in HCM City to close in wake of COVID-19 Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City have ordered the closure of all entertainment areas and restaurants with more than 30 seats from 6pm on March 24 to the end of March 31. ​