Hau Giang strives to become typical regional tourist destination
An eco-tourism site in Hau Giang province (Photo: VNA)
Hau Giang (VNA) – Hau Giang province is set to take many concerted measures to establish itself as a typical destination of waterway and agricultural tourism in the Mekong Delta.
At a meeting on March 24, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Tien Chau pointed out that the tourism industry of Hau Giang remains modest despite efforts by departments, agencies and localities. Compared to other provinces in the region, local tourism hasn’t rated high and tourism products are still limited.
He asked sectors and localities in the province to further enhance connectivity, increase personnel training, improve investment attraction and step up promotion activities so as to boost local tourism.
Nguyen Van Hoa, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said effective agricultural models will be reviewed in the time ahead in order to pilot their combination with tourism.
Hau Giang will work to develop tourism brands, seek new markets, and coordinate with partners to organise tours linking the province with others to attract more visitors. It will also build policies for attracting tourism investment, he noted.
The province hopes tourism will become an important economic sector by 2025 with 1 million arrivals, including about 70,000 foreigners, and over 1.4 trillion VND (58.9 million USD) in revenue.
In 2019, Hau Giang welcomed nearly 1500,000 visitors, including some 25,000 foreign travellers, and gained more than 170 billion VND in revenue from tourists./.