Hau Giang province holds a press conference to announce the launch of the first int’l rice festival in mid-December in the locality, Dec.6 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The first International Rice Festival 2023 is scheduled to be held in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang from December 11 to 14, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

The festival, themed "Greeen Rice for Life", aims to promote the development of high-quality rice production as well as its value chain towards organic rice production, ensuring food security and climate change adaptation in the Mekong Delta.

This marks the first time the Vietnam-Hau Giang Rice Industry Festival, initiated in 2009, has been upgraded into an international-level event. It will feature 500 booths showcasing various kinds of rice, products made under the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme, delicacies made from rice, and machinery and drones that serve rice production.



There will also be a rice-themed road set up along Xa No Canal in the province, depicting the country’s journey from being an importer of the grain to becoming the second largest exporter, along with seminars, contests, and many other activities.



The event will enable organisations, localities, businesses, and farmers to access new production knowledge and scientific and technical advances in digital transformation.

Notably, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will announce the approval of a project on developing one million hectares of high-quality, low-carbon rice production associated with green growth in the Mekong Delta by 2030.

The festival is expected to see the participation of about 200 international delegates from 39 countries and territories around the world./.