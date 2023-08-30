Rice harvesting in Chau Thanh A district, Hau Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

Hau Giang (VNA) – The first international rice festival will be held in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang in late 2023, according to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Hoang Trung.



At a working session with Hau Giang provincial People’s Committee on preparation for the festival on August 30, he urged the local authorities to soon decide the time to organise the festival, adding that after consulting opinions of specialised agencies, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development suggested that the festival should be held from December 12 to 15.



The event aims to promote the development of high-quality rice production as well as its value chain towards organic rice production, ensuring food security and climate change adaptation in the Mekong Delta.



It is also intended to support businesses and farmers to operate effectively and help Vietnam's rice industry, as well as agricultural product brands with geographical indications to increase competitiveness in the international market.



The festival will feature a wide range of activities, including seminars and contests which aim to arouse the desire to develop agriculture and rural areas.



There will be more than 700 booths showcasing products under the One Commune One Product (OCOP) Programme, and culinary delicacies from rice and the introduction of various types of machines and drones that serve rice production.



One of the highlights of the festival is the Vietnamese rice journey which is arranged to show the development of the country’s rice cultivation from shortage of food to become the second rice exporting country in the world.



Truong Canh Tuyen, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee said the festival is part of activities to mark the 20th anniversary of the establishment of Hau Giang province. Therefore, it will introduce and promote agricultural products, including rice products of the province in particular and Vietnam in general, he said. Tuyen said that the event will affirm the formation and development of Hau Giang province in terms of history, culture, economy, politics and people's lives./.