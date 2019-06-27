At the signing ceremony (Source: VNA)

- Soursop of Hau Giang was granted the certificate of trademark registration “Soursop HauGiang” by the National Office of Intellectual Property of Vietnam at a ceremony held in the Mekong Delta province on June 26.This is the type of collective brand and the certificate holder is the Cooperative Alliance of Hau Giang province.According to Chairman of the alliance Tran Van Thang, in the coming time, the organisation will grant the certificate on the right to use the collective trademark "Soursop HauGiang" to local cooperatives producing soursop, aiming to promoting the development of the local fruit.Hau Giang province is supporting seven cooperatives to register for collective brand protection for local agricultural products that are competitive in the market, including Cam Sanh Nga Bay (Nga Bay thick-skinned orange), Hau Giang seedless lemon, Long Tri sweet tangerine, Hau Giang anabas, Hau Giang 2 rice, Phung Hiep orange, and Hau Giang mango.Vo Van Phai, Director of the Hoa My Soursop Cooperative - one of the first cooperatives to be granted the certificate on the right to use the “Soursop HauGiang” trademark said the cooperative will comply with management regulations, guidance of the trademark holder in exploiting and using the collective trademark.-VNA