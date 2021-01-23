Society National flags, President Ho Chi Minh's portraits handed over to fishermen Border guards in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang on January 23 handed over 300 national flags, 100 portraits of late President Ho Chi Minh and 60 life jackets to fishermen in Tran De border district.

Society Finland provides 100 mln USD for public sector investment in Vietnam Finland will provide more than 100 million USD for public investment projects in Vietnam, starting from 2021, under a bilateral Framework Agreement on the use of Public Sector Investment Facility (PIF) backed and guaranteed by the Finnish Government.

Society Vice President pays pre-Tet visit to poor workers in Binh Duong Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh on January 22 led a delegation visiting poor employees at the Vietnam Dairy Factory at the My Phuoc II Industrial Park in the southern province of Binh Duong on the threshold of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.