HBA, E-wallet SmartPay, Era Group offer new 'welfare supermarkets' for workers
The Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing Zone and Industrial Park Authority Business Association (HBA) on January 22 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with E-wallet SmartPay and Era Group to develop welfare supermarkets for workers at the city export processing zones and industrial parks.
At the opening ceremony of EraMart Welfare Supermarket (Photo: SmartPay)
The cooperation will offer welfare services for 1,600 enterprises with nearly 400,000 workers.
Under the MoU, the Era Group on January 22 opened the first EraMart Welfare Supermarket at Linh Trung 1 Export Processing Zone in the city’s Thu Duc city. All goods at the supermarket are sold at affordable prices, and with many promotions for workers.
It expects to open 18 similar supermarkets at 18 export processing zones and industrial parks in the city.
SmartPay provides preferential offers and promotions to members of HBA, the first of which will be in the Linh Trung 1 Export Processing Zone. It will promote a digital experience when buying goods at the ERA Mart welfare supermarket.
“We will provide a better money value through our incentives and promotions, which will make SmartPay the most convenient, safe and affordable way to pay,” Marek E. Forysiak, chairman of SmartPay, said.
This activity aims to improve the livelihood of the workers and employees at export processing zones and industrial parks in the city and nationwide. It uses technology that will administer social programs in partnership with private industry for the benefit of workers, he said.
Tran Thien Long, vice chairman and general secretary of HBA, said that opening welfare supermarkets to sell goods at affordable prices will help workers facing difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic./.