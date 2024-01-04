Culture - Sports Cho Quan Church - Earliest Catholic Construction in HCM City Located in District 5, Cho Quan Church is considered the oldest cathedral in Ho Chi Minh City, with 300-year-old Gothic architecture. The church is now an attractive destination, drawing visitors and pilgrims.

