HBSO to host New Year Concert 2024
Soloists of the HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will perform a concert at the Opera House on January 6 to welcome the New Year.
MUSIC FOR 2024 - The HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will host the New Year Concert 2024 at the HCM City Opera House on January 6.(Photo courtesy of HBSO)
The New Year Concert 2024 will present 18 songs representing or related to Spanish and Italian Pop Opera, a music genre that blends elements of classical opera with contemporary pop music started in the early 1900s.
One of its features is using operatic vocal techniques, such as bel canto and vibrato, in performing contemporary pop songs.
The night will highlight many popular soundtracks such as Don’t Cry for Me Argentina from the 1996 film Evita, Nella Fantasia from the 1986 film The Mission, Oblivion from the 1984 Italian film Enrico IV, and other pop songs.
The programme will also include compositions that were influenced by the genre such as Spanish Dance by Tchaikovsky, Tango In D, Op 165, No 2 by Isaac Albéniz, and Daz’s Danzón No 2 by Arturo Márquez.
The performance will feature tenors Pham Trang and Tran Thanh Nam, baritone Dao Mac, and sopranos Duyen Nguyet and Pham Khanh Ngoc, along with other HBSO soloists, and its choir and symphony orchestra.
Violinist Tang Thanh Nam and oboist Pham Khanh Toan will perform at the concert as well.
Conductor Le Phi Phi, who is visiting from North Macedonia, will lead the concert.
Phi earned a master degree from the Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory in 1993.
He has performed with many popular artists, symphony orchestras, choirs, musical, theatres, and ballets in Europe.
He has also offered training courses for young musicians at many conservatories in North Macedonia.
He has often returned to Vietnam to perform with the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra, the HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra (HBSO), and the Hà Nội Philharmonic Orchestra, and conduct national concerts such as “Dieu Con Mai” (Remaining with Time) and “Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring).
He is currently teaching at the State Music and Ballet School Centre Ilija Nikolovski-Luj in North Macedonia.
The concert will begin at 8 pm at 7 Lam Son Square in District 1. Tickets are available at the venue./.