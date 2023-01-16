Videos Vietnamese Tet booths opened in French supermarkets France’s Carrefour Group and the Vietnamese Embassy in the country launched Vietnamese booths at all supermarkets run by the French retailer on January 13, to mark the traditional Lunar New Year, or Tet, holiday.

Society Cao Bang focuses on economic development at border areas Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 16 had a working session with leaders of Cao Bang, reviewing the northern border province’s socio-economic development outcomes in 2022 and tasks for the new year.

Society Hai Phong city has new Party Committee Secretary Le Tien Chau, Vice Secretary of the Party Delegation to and General Secretary of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, has been assigned by the Party Central Committee’s Political Bureau to undertake the position as Secretary of the Party Committee of Hai Phong city for the 2020-2025 tenure.

Society President visits Supreme Patriarch of VBS’s Patronage Council President Nguyen Xuan Phuc visited and extended Tet (Lunar New Year) wishes to Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) in Ho Chi Minh City on January 16.