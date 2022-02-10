Society Photo exhibition on Vietnam-DPRK relations The Vietnam News Agency (VNA), in collaboration with the Embassy of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) in Vietnam, on February 10 launched a photo exhibition on the Vietnam - DPRK traditional relations and imprints of leaders of the two countries.

Society Construction of HCM City's Metro Line No.1 sped up for commercial operation by 2023 The Ho Chi Minh City Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) together with contractors and consultation units will make utmost efforts to complete and put the Metro Line No.1 (Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien) into operation in 2023 as scheduled, said MAUR Vice Director of the board Nguyen Quoc Hien on February 10.

Society Ca Mau focuses on implementing socio-economic development tasks after Tet Chairman of the People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau Huynh Quoc Viet has requested departments, sectors and localities to focus on drastically implementing socio-economic development tasks for this year after the nine-day Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays.

Society All students in Ba Ria-Vung Tau return to school from February 14 All students from the kindergarten to higher education levels in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau will come back to school from February 14, as preparation for their safety has been completed, according to the provincial Department of Education and Training.