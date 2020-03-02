Business HCM City: February retail sales, service revenue drop Total retail sales of goods and service revenue in Ho Chi Minh City approximated 239.27 trillion VND (10.4 billion USD) in February, down 5.4 percent month on month but up 11.2 percent year on year.

Business Da Nang needs 20,000 social houses by 2030 The central city of Da Nang is focusing on developing social housing so as to meet increasing demand of local people.

Business Vietnam’s industrial production up 6.2 pct in two months Vietnam’s industrial production index expanded by only 6.2 percent in the first two months of this year due to the impact of COVID-19 outbreak, much lower than 13.7 percent and 9.2 percent in the same period of 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Business German businesses keen on Vietnam's healthcare sector German healthcare enterprises are increasingly interested in the Vietnamese market, particularly with the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) expected to come into effect this summer, a survey has revealed.