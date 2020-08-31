Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,200 VND per USD on August 31, down 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (August 28).

Business Conference promotes RoK investment in Quang Ninh Representatives of large companies from the Republic of Korea (RoK) took part in a recent conference promoting investment in the northeastern coastal province of Quang Ninh.

Business Vietnam’s outbound investment up nearly 16 percent in eight months Vietnam invested a total of 330 million USD abroad in the first eight months of this year, up 15. 8 percent year-on-year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment reported.