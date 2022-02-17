Business HSBC Vietnam partners with Trungnam group in renewable energy projects HSBC Vietnam has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) for evaluating and providing financing solutions with a focus on sustainability with the Trung Nam Construction Investment Corporation (Trungnam Group), one of the largest renewable energy developers in Vietnam, according to Saigon Giai Phong newspaper.

Business Agribank ranks highest among Vietnamese banks in Brand Finance Banking 500 The Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) climbed 16 spots to 157th in the 2022 Brand Finance Banking 500 ranking, which features the most valuable and strongest banking brands in the world.