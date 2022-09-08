Scholarships are presented to children of poor workers (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City’s districts and Thu Duc city have basically completed housing rental payments for workers in accordance with the Prime Minister’s Decision dated March 28, 2022, reported the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs on September 8.



Accordingly, localities disbursed over 945 billion VND (41 million USD), or over 96% of the adjusted funding, to support more than 1.6 million workers.



The districts of 4, 5, 6, 10, 11, 12, Binh Thanh, Tan Phu and the outlying districts of Can Gio and Hoc Mon have completed the disbursement of the approved funding.



The same day, the Capital Aid for Employment of the Poor Microfinance Institution (CEP) presented 42 scholarships, each worth 1.5 million VND to elementary students, and 2.5 million VND to secondary and high school students in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang.



It also presented 10 gifts to children of trade unionists and clients, four gifts of daily necessities valued at 1 million VND each, assisted in health treatment for two people worth 12 million each, constructed two houses for 60 million VND each, and offered vocational training for two students with 10 million VND each.



Founded by the Ho Chi Minh City Labour Federation in 1991, the non-profit CEP works for poverty reduction among workers and employees. It now provides credit, savings and community development services for over 318,000 clients via 36 branches in Ho Chi Minh City and 9 nearby cities and provinces. They are mostly poor workers and employees living in need or without a stable income.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



During the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 and 2021, CEP held four programmes to grant daily necessities to over 45,000 disadvantaged workers, offer interest cuts or waivers, and extend payment deadlines to borrowers at a total cost of more than 62 billion VND.



Since its establishment on January 14, 2022, its Long Xuyen branch in An Giang has partnered with 10 districts, townships and the city to disburse more than 57.5 billion VND to 2,027 workers. It is expecting to lend a further 77 billion VND to 3,200 others this year./.