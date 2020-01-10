HCM City aims to reduce road accidents, deaths by 10 percent
HCM City hopes to reduce traffic accidents, fatalities and injuries by 5-10 percent this year, said Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong, who is also head of the city Traffic Safety Board.
Traffic jam in Ho Chi Minh City (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)
Last year, there were more than 3,400 accidents, 641 deaths and 2,400 injuries, all down from 2018.
Speaking at a January 8 workshop held to discuss traffic safety and social order in the city, Phong said though the situation has been improving for the last three years, the numbers remain high, and relevant agencies should focus on bringing them down further.
After the Law on Alcohol Harm Prevention and Control took effect on January 1, police around the country are carrying out campaigns against drink-driving.
Alcohol is one of leading causes of road accidents.
According to the National Traffic Safety Committee, the police have fined nearly 1,520 motorbike and car drivers so far.
Nguyen Ngoc Tuong, deputy head of the city Traffic Safety Board, said the board would focus on communication of the law and measures such as use of IT to ensure compliance.
Tran Quang Lam, Director of the municipal Department of Transport, said the department would strengthen collaboration with local authorities to stop public transport buses from picking up passengers illegally and causing traffic congestion during peak hours.
The HCM City Management Board for Traffic Works Construction and Investment should work more closely with district administrations to monitor the progress of traffic projects, Nguyen Thien Nhan, Politburo member and Secretary of the city Party Committee, said in another workshop on the same day.
They should focus on land acquisition and compensation payment, he said.
This year, the board should speed up work on projects to ease congestion around Cat Lai Port and Tan Son Nhat International Airport, he said.
Work on traffic projects related to the eastern innovative urban area, which is under development, should also be speeded up, he said.
“The city’s population and number of motorbikes on the roads increase by one million every five years, and so the city has to build more streets and bridges.
“Public transport has to be developed.”
Luong Minh Phuc, the board’s director, said 29 works are planned to be completed this year.
They include expansion of the Y Bridge in districts 5 and 8, a bridge through Kim Cuong Island in District 2 and the street leading to the HCM City-Trung Luong expressway in Binh Tan district.
Construction of an embankment to prevent erosion in Nha Be district will also be completed this year.
The board will continue working on 70 traffic projects this year, and invite bids for 27 others.
It will also undertake a number of investment promotions and cooperation programmes./.