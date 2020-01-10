Society Mass mobilisation contributes to socio-economic development Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has lauded achievement in the government mass mobilisation work in 2019, which has contributed to safeguarding legal rights and interests, building trust and high consensus among the public and spurring socio-economic development.

Society Vietnam suspends sending workers to Middle East The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) on January 8 ordered agencies and localities to halt sending workers to the Middle East in the face of current tensions in the region.

Society Three police officers killed in Hanoi’s suburban disturbance A disturbance erupted in the morning of January 9 in Dong Tam commune, Hanoi’s suburban district of My Duc, where some defence units are building protective walls around the Mieu Mon airport, the Ministry of Public Security said.

Society HCM City: Disadvantaged workers gifted tickets to return home for Tet The Ho Chi Minh City Labour Federation has presented more than 12,000 bus and train tickets worth nearly 9 billion VND (USD) to disadvantaged workers at local industrial and processing zones, helping them to return home for Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.